PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,428.79

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,428.79 and traded as low as $1,125.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $1,130.00, with a volume of 12,192 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PPHE Hotel Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($17.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,450 ($17.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of $462.81 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.79.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

