President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $1.60. President Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 722,155 shares changing hands.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. President Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

