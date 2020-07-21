Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.25

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.25 and traded as low as $41.40. Pittards shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.25.

About Pittards (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

