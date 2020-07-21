Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $207.22

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $207.22 and traded as low as $165.20. Tyman shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 80,354 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYMN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.81 million and a P/E ratio of 19.18.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas sold 77,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.08), for a total value of £131,372.15 ($161,668.90).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

