Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.55. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 300,700 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%.
About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.
