Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.55. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 300,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 357.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

