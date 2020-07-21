Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.42

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.42 and traded as low as $37.25. Holders Technology shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 51,232 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of 9.53.

Holders Technology Company Profile (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

