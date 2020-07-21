Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $7.43. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 28,195 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Yelp Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Yelp Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Unum Group Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Unum Group Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
NOVOZYMES A/S/S – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
NOVOZYMES A/S/S – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group
Verona Pharma Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02
Verona Pharma Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report