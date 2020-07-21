Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $7.43. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 28,195 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.