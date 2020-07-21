Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.66

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as low as $6.92. Pason Systems shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 136,138 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSI. CIBC dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $584.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.66.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.07009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

