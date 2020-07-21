Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.66

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as low as $6.92. Pason Systems shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 136,138 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSI. CIBC dropped their target price on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $584.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.66.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.07009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Yelp Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Yelp Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Unum Group Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Unum Group Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
NOVOZYMES A/S/S – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
NOVOZYMES A/S/S – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group
Verona Pharma Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02
Verona Pharma Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report