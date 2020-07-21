Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.96

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.96 and traded as low as $121.00. Wilmington shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 2,033 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

