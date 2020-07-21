Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $4.05. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $53.35 million and a P/E ratio of -202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.18.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.88 million during the quarter.

About Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

