Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.44. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,007,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $27,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 297,079 shares of company stock valued at $115,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

