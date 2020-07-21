Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $971.44

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $971.44 and traded as low as $728.00. Savills shares last traded at $742.50, with a volume of 315,168 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Savills from GBX 1,230 ($15.14) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.83) target price (down previously from GBX 940 ($11.57)) on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 839.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 971.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

