Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.27

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.27 and traded as low as $14.72. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBSS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $826,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

