Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.62

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.62 and traded as low as $24.84. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 7,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

