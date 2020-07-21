COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.98. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 17,988 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCLAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.