PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $185.57

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $185.57 and traded as low as $184.40. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $189.40, with a volume of 195,269 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $812.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.57.

In related news, insider Kirsty Bashforth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £8,550 ($10,521.78).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

