Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.68

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $22.73. Fonar shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 23,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Fonar alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fonar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fonar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fonar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fonar by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fonar by 182,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.