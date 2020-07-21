Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.26. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 25,600 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVK. ValuEngine upgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

