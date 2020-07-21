Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.88

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $11.58. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 659,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of -4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 9.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 2,193.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

