Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 16,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

