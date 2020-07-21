MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.43

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Man SE (FRA:MAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.43 and traded as high as $50.50. MAN shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 21,409 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.43.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

