STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.71

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.71 and traded as high as $26.57. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 4,135,088 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.95 ($28.03).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.71.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

