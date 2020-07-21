Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $94.56

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.56 and traded as high as $94.62. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 498,665 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €94.56.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

