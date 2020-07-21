Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,791.59

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,791.59 and traded as high as $1,881.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,870.00, with a volume of 130,439 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPLM. Barclays raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,580 ($19.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($21.84) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diploma to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($21.23) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622.86 ($19.97).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,840.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,791.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.