Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $140.42

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $140.42 and traded as high as $156.40. Halfords Group shares last traded at $156.40, with a volume of 479,268 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

