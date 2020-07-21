Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.49. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 38,373 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources LTD will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

