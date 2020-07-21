Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.48

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.48 and traded as high as $46.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 21,586 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Miller purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.48 per share, with a total value of C$69,648.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Claude Tessier purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at C$932,466.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

