Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.48

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.48 and traded as high as $46.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 21,586 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
