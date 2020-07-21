Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.25. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 35,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.73 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

