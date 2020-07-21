Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.36. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 3,616 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.