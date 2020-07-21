Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.24

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.24 and traded as high as $157.30. Serco Group shares last traded at $156.90, with a volume of 752,572 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($1.97)) on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.88 ($2.13).

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £539,967.59 ($664,493.71).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

