Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jul 21st, 2020

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.57. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Analyst Recommendations for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

