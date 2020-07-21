Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.57. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

