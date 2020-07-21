Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.25. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

