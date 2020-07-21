Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.