Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,749,000 after buying an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,763,000 after buying an additional 231,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after buying an additional 944,792 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,551,000 after buying an additional 559,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

