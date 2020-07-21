Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Albany International stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,680,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at $12,272,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at $9,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 177,895 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.