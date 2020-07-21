Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADPT. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $744,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,056 shares of company stock worth $28,267,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 184,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 416,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.