AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $510.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.54 million. Equities analysts expect that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.