Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Husqvarna to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Husqvarna has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

