SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s (SGPYY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has an average rating of Hold.

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $35.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.94. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.