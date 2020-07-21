Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EADSY. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Airbus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.46%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

