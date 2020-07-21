Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRMW. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.43.
Primo Water stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
