Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRMW. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Primo Water stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

