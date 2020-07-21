Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

