NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NUVA opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NuVasive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

