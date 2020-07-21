Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts predict that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Univar reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univar by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Univar by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar during the 1st quarter worth $69,942,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Univar during the 1st quarter worth $48,689,000.

Shares of UNVR opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

