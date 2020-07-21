$29.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce sales of $29.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.38 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $48.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $187.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.26 million to $203.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $291.29 million, with estimates ranging from $275.75 million to $315.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $225,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,520.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $505,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,984 shares of company stock worth $6,859,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

