Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:APG) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.33, approximately 1,376,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,083,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Phoenix Tree news, insider Julius Chepey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Becker bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $30,009.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,093.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

