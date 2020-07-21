Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Trading Up 1%

Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73, approximately 8,296 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLTTF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Slate Retail REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Slate Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio comprises 36 strategic and well positioned real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres and includes two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. 61% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

