Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NYSE SNAP opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,751,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

