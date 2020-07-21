Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NYSE SNAP opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,751,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albany International to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albany International to “Hold”
Adaptive Biotechnologies Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Adaptive Biotechnologies Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Husqvarna Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank
Husqvarna Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank
SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Airbus Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group
Airbus Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report