PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

IWGFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.