Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $18.78 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $14.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $73.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.11 million to $75.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $88.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

CHCT opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

